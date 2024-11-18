241120-D-XI929-6003

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' informal Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 20, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    DoD
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Laos
    Association of Southeast Asian Nations
    SecDef Austin

