    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    A giant monitor shows the crew of the USS Beloit (LCS 29) and their guests reacting to being on screen during a Milwaukee Bucks home game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8764709
    VIRIN: 241120-D-DB155-1051
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee
    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

    #USS Beloit
    #Milwaukee #commissioning #EJ Hersom #US Navy

