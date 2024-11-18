USS Preble (DDG 88) VERTREP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241120-N-KW492-1206 (Nov. 20, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Riley Etchison, from Burlington, Iowa, connects a MK-105 sling to the cargo hook of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, as Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Adrien Perges, from Olongapo, Philippines, secures him for safety during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)