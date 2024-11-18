Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) VERTREP [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) VERTREP

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241120-N-KW492-1206 (Nov. 20, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Riley Etchison, from Burlington, Iowa, connects a MK-105 sling to the cargo hook of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, as Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Adrien Perges, from Olongapo, Philippines, secures him for safety during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

