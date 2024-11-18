USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Quarters

241120-N-KW492-1127 (Nov. 20, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Chase Nicholson, from Orange, California, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, transfers equipment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8764656
|VIRIN:
|241120-N-KW492-1127
|Resolution:
|2881x3079
|Size:
|799.89 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
