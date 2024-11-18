Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Edge [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Freedom Edge

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing

    A Japan Air-Self Defense Force F-2 is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron from Kadena Air Base over the East China Sea, Nov. 13, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 22:51
    Photo ID: 8764652
    VIRIN: 241113-F-GX249-1003
    Resolution: 2234x1319
    Size: 450.39 KB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Edge [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Edge
    Freedom Edge
    Freedom Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreedomEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download