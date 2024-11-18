Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air-Self Defense Force F-15J is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, over the East China Sea, Nov. 13, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)