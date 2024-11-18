Candler, N.C. (Novemeber 7, 2024) - Thousands of trees damaged by Tropical Storm Helene will be repurposed under a North Carolina project developed through Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC), a team of federal, state and local government, non-profits and faith-based organizations.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8764443
|VIRIN:
|241107-D-RG153-5591
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|CANDLER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees [Image 7 of 7], by Billy Domrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.