Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees

    CANDLER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Jenna Converse 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Candler, N.C. (Novemeber 7, 2024) - Thousands of trees damaged by Tropical Storm Helene will be repurposed under a North Carolina project developed through Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC), a team of federal, state and local government, non-profits and faith-based organizations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8764441
    VIRIN: 241107-D-OG665-6867
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: CANDLER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees [Image 7 of 7], by Jenna Converse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees
    North Carolina Project Repurposes Fallen Trees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download