MEDCoE hosts National American Indian Heritage Month Observance

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Medical Noncommissioned Officer Academy hosted the Joint Base San Antonio National American Indian Heritage Month Observance at Blesse Auditorium. Every November, we join the Nation in recognizing and celebrating the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions of people of American Indian and Alaskan Native descent. This year’s American Indian Heritage Month theme, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, and Service,” spotlights outstanding service and leadership during peace and war.



Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Carlson, Medical NCOA Commandant, opened the ceremony and was followed by a reading of the City of San Antonio proclamation signed by Mayor Ron Nirenberg. Afterwards guest speaker Drill Sergeant Cherise Smallcanyon, assigned to the 232d Medical Battalion, spoke about growing up in a small town and her experiences in the Army. She is from the Dine (Navajo People) tribe hailing from Tolani Lake, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation. Following her remarks the audience enjoyed a series of cultural dances by the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Mission.



American Indians have served with distinction and valor in U.S. conflicts since colonial times. During World War I, more than 8,000 American Indian Soldiers served. In World War II, 25,000 American Indian and Alaskan Native people fought on all fronts in Europe and the South Pacific, earning more than 71 Air Medals, 51 Silver Stars, 47 Bronze Stars, 34 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and two Congressional Medals of Honor. Twenty-nine Native American Soldiers have been presented with the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military decoration.



Today, there are more than 150,000 Army veterans of American Indian and Alaskan Native descent. More than 8,000 Native Americans serve in the Total Force. They have built a legacy of courage, professionalism, and selfless service that will benefit the Nation and inspire future generations for years to come.



We encourage you to learn about the contributions and challenges of America’s original indigenous people. There are over 9 million American Indian and Alaska Natives living in the United States today and 574 federally recognized tribes across the U.S. with unique and diverse cultures.



Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths, bringing people from many cultures together to offer their unique talents and perspectives. We are grateful and proud of every one of you for supporting each other and our Army Values.