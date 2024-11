Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Station Manasquan 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water II boat crew monitors the salvage of the 77-foot fishing vessel Susan Rose off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 19, 2024. The Coast Guard had established a safety zone surrounding the location throughout the salvage operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)