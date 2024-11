Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Salvors work to stabilize the 77-foot fishing vessel Susan Rose during a salvage operation off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 19, 2024. The Susan Rose was being raised after it had sunk while being towed off the beach the previous year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)