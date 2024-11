Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Salvors begin to raise the sunken 77-foot fishing vessel Susan Rose off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 19, 2024. The Susan Rose had sank approximately 3,000 feet off-shore during an attempt to remove the vessel from the beach in 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)