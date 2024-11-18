Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Nils Becker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), mentors Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets on marching and military drill, Nov. 6, 2024, at Granby High School in Norfolk. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez).