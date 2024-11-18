Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Air Traffic Controlman Airman Abigail Boesel, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), teaches Granby High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets how to use rifles for drill and color guard details, Nov. 6, 2024, at Granby High School in Norfolk. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8763737
    VIRIN: 241106-N-OJ308-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC
    Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC
    Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iwo Jima Sailors Instruct Granby High School NJROTC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WARFIGHTERS
    LHD7
    FUTURE SAILORS
    WARFIGHTING READINESS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download