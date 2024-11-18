Iwo Jima Sailors at Granby High NJROTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Granby High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets pose for a photo, Nov. 6, 2024, at Granby High School in Norfolk. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez).