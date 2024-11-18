Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Hockey vs Mercyhurst 2024 [Image 4 of 12]

    USAFA Hockey vs Mercyhurst 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Nick Remissong handles the puck off of the boards during a hockey game against Mercyhurst University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024. Air Force defeated Mercyhurst 1-0, sweeping the weekend series 2-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8763603
    VIRIN: 241115-F-XD900-2014
    Resolution: 2497x2676
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Hockey
    Falcons
    Air Force
    USAFA

