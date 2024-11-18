USAFA Hockey vs Mercyhurst 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Guy Blessing defends the net with help from Brendan Gibbons and Beau Janzig during a hockey game against Mercyhurst University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024. Air Force defeated Mercyhurst 1-0, sweeping the weekend series 2-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)