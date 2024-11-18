U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Guy Blessing defends the net with help from Brendan Gibbons and Beau Janzig during a hockey game against Mercyhurst University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024. Air Force defeated Mercyhurst 1-0, sweeping the weekend series 2-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8763600
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-XD900-2046
|Resolution:
|2674x1774
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Mercyhurst 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.