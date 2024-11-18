USACE supports local, state and federal agencies during Hurricane Helene response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyler Baggett, New Orleans District structural engineer currently serving as a contractor officer’s representative in support of the Hurricane Helene Task Force Water mission, monitors construction at the Burnett Reservoir, near Asheville, North Carolina, Nov. 18.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.