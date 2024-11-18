Marne Week 2024 Volleyball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier, left, assigned to 3rd Battalion - 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares to spike a volleyball against a defender in the volleyball event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)