A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, sets the ball to his teammates in the volleyball event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 04:41
|Photo ID:
|8763185
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-BY519-2115
|Resolution:
|6583x4389
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Volleyball [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.