Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, Commanding General Task Force Spartan and 34th Infantry Division, recognizes Soldiers for supporting the Innovation and Manufacturing Center in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)