Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, Commanding General Task Force Spartan and 34th Infantry Division, recognizes Soldiers for supporting the Innovation and Manufacturing Center in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 04:34
    Photo ID: 8763172
    VIRIN: 240905-A-DY230-1047
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts
    Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download