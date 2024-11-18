U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, Commanding General Task Force Spartan and 34th Infantry Division, recognizes a 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post Soldier for his contribution to the Innovation and Manufacturing Center in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 04:34
|Photo ID:
|8763171
|VIRIN:
|240905-Z-DY230-1049
|Resolution:
|2130x2663
|Size:
|588.82 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier's Recognized for Innovation Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.