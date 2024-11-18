Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024

    BRUNEI

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 19, 2024) - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Trevor Neal, center, trains non-lethal takedowns with members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024 at Bolkiah Garrison, Brunei, Nov. 19. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8763033
    VIRIN: 241119-N-BN445-1058
    Resolution: 5724x3816
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024
    U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024
    U.S. Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Takedowns CARAT Brunei 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Brunei
    Allies and Partners
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download