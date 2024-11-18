Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweden adds familiar asset to the Arctic [Image 1 of 11]

    Sweden adds familiar asset to the Arctic

    FINLAND

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Soldiers from a Swedish Army Artillery Battery conduct Archer live fire mission rehearsals during Dynamic Front 25 in Finland, Nov. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8762897
    VIRIN: 241119-A-AS262-1001
    Resolution: 3701x4797
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    ARRC
    Ready to Fight
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    WEARENATO
    DynamicFront

