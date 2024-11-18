Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Steinberg 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241109-N-AB116-3222 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 9, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) stands by as aircraft transit the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8762894
    VIRIN: 241109-N-AB116-3222
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 945.84 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine squadron conduct first combat strikes using F-35C platform

    CENTCOM
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    F-35C Lightning II

