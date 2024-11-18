Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Steinberg 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241111-N-AB116-3622 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 11, 2024) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out names on aircraft)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8762893
    VIRIN: 241110-N-AB116-3622
    Resolution: 4268x2401
    Size: 982.47 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine squadron conduct first combat strikes using F-35C platform

    CENTCOM
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    F-35C Lightning II

