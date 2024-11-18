Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241111-N-AB116-3622 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 11, 2024) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out names on aircraft)