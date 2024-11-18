Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award Presentation [Image 3 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Weber 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - Petty Officer First Class Bohan, a Cyber Warfare Technician stationed at NIOC Pensacola, received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal on November 13th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8762747
    VIRIN: 241113-N-IU123-8128
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
