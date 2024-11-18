Award Presentation

Pensacola, FL - Petty Officer First Class Bohan, a Cyber Warfare Technician stationed at NIOC Pensacola, received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal on November 13th, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8762747
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-IU123-8128
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
