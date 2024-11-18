Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Marne Week 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participates in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event Nov. 19, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia . Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8762668
    VIRIN: 241119-A-SA954-1035
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #3rdInfantryDivision #3ID #RockoftheMarne #army #marne #stewart

