Marne Week 2024

A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participates in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event Nov. 19, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia . Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).