A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participates in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event Nov. 19, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia . Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8762668
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-SA954-1035
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.