    Marne Week 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Marne Week 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participates in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).

    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
