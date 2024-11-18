Marne Week 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participates in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).