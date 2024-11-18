Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a Marne Twilight Tattoo, a Marne Week event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrate Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldier and the history of the division (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8762647
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-SA954-1048
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.