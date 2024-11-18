Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Ordnance Company Redployment

    8th Ordnance Company Redployment

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Victory Battalion welcomes the return of 8th Ordnance Company from Poland at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Liberty North Carolina Nov. 19, 2024. 8th Ordnance Company deployed in support of Operation Assure Deter and Reenforce earlier this year and supplied 7 brigades over 5 different countries.(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:53
    This work, 8th Ordnance Company Redployment [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

