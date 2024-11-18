8th Ordnance Company Redployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Victory Battalion welcomes the return of 8th Ordnance Company from Poland at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Liberty North Carolina Nov. 19, 2024. 8th Ordnance Company deployed in support of Operation Assure Deter and Reenforce earlier this year and supplied 7 brigades over 5 different countries.(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)