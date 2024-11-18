Chief Master Sgt. Notification and Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader flight chief, enters into the Chief Master Sergeant Release party during the Chief Master Sergeant Notification and Release party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 5, 2024. Chiefs assigned to Keesler went around the base to notify and congratulate the newly appointed chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)