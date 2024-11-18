Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Notification and Release Party

    Chief Master Sgt. Notification and Release Party

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader flight chief, enters into the Chief Master Sergeant Release party during the Chief Master Sergeant Notification and Release party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 5, 2024. Chiefs assigned to Keesler went around the base to notify and congratulate the newly appointed chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8762362
    VIRIN: 241105-F-TI822-1104
    Resolution: 6137x4091
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Chief Master Sgt. Notification and Release Party

