Chief Master Sgt. Notification and Release Party

From Left: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader flight chief, Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Beyers, 81st Training Wing inspector general superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Miguel Torres, 334th Training Squadron superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Francisco Torres, 336th Training Squadron first sergeant, and Senior Master Sgt. Hersey Pulley, Mathies Non-Commissioned Officer Academy deputy commandant, pose for a group photo during the Chief Master Sergeant Notification and Release party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 5, 2024. Chiefs assigned to Keesler went around the base to notify and congratulate the newly appointed chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)