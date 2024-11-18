2024 Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, rides in the Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)