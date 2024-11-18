Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Guardians assigned to the 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 2, march in the Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)