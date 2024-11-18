Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to Keesler Air Force Base march in the Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)