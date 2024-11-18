Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Parade [Image 3 of 7]

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Keesler Air Force Base carry the 50 state flags during the Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8762349
    VIRIN: 241109-F-TI822-1031
    Resolution: 6806x4537
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

