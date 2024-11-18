Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, stands at attention next to his wife Vanessa for the National Anthem during the Veterans Day Parade Reception in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8762347
    VIRIN: 241109-F-TI822-1014
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

