2024 Veterans Day Parade

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, stands at attention next to his wife Vanessa for the National Anthem during the Veterans Day Parade Reception in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2024. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)