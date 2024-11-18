Stephanie Van Petten, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard Management and Program Analyst in the Business and Strategic Planning’s Business Operations Division (Code 1220), is a former public school teacher who now presents at schools throughout Hampton Roads about shipyard career opportunities. (Photo by Danny De Angelis, NNSY Photographer.)
Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten—Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard
