Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten—Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten—Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Stephanie Van Petten, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard Management and Program Analyst in the Business and Strategic Planning’s Business Operations Division (Code 1220), is a former public school teacher who now presents at schools throughout Hampton Roads about shipyard career opportunities. (Photo by Danny De Angelis, NNSY Photographer.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8762069
    VIRIN: 241008-D-XX785-7063
    Resolution: 4852x7275
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten—Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten&mdash;Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download