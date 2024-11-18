Marne week 2024: Pickleball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a pickleball game during Marne Week, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldiers during the of the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army picture by Pfc. Darnell Howard)