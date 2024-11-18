Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a pickleball game during Marne Week, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldiers during the of the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army picture by Pfc. Darnell Howard)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8762061
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-HP112-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne week 2024: Pickleball [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.