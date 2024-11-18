Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne week 2024: Pickleball [Image 3 of 3]

    Marne week 2024: Pickleball

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a pickleball game during Marne Week, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldiers during the of the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army picture by Pfc. Darnell Howard)

    3rd Infantry Division
    physical readiness
    Marne week

