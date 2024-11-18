Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    Truman's Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241119-N-UQ809-2020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2024) Sailors lead training on proper M50 gas mask wear during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

