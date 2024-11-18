241119-N-UQ809-2020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2024) Sailors lead training on proper M50 gas mask wear during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8762029
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-UQ809-2012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.