Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan's Antilles Elementary School Celebrates Puerto Rican Heritage

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan's Antilles Elementary School Celebrates Puerto Rican Heritage

    PUERTO RICO

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Students from the Antilles Elementary School, parents, and members of the community gathered at the school's assembly hall on Nov. 19 to witness the Puerto Rican Heritage celebration in commemoration of Puerto Rico's Discovery Day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8762028
    VIRIN: 241119-A-cc868-1001
    Resolution: 3297x2473
    Size: 737.16 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan's Antilles Elementary School Celebrates Puerto Rican Heritage, by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan's Antilles Elementary School Celebrates Puerto Rican Heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download