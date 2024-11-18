Truman's Deployment

241119-N-KA812-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2024) Legalman 2nd Class Thomas Castro, a native of Guam, completes administrative separation forms aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)
