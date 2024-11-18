Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama [Image 2 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama

    FLORENCE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly (Second from Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations deputy commanding general, receives a briefing Nov. 13, 2024, from Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Left), Nashville District commander, and Brian Mangrum (Third from Left), Technical Support Branch chief, about ongoing plans to repair the downstream miter gate at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:47
