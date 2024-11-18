Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations deputy commanding general, receives a briefing Nov. 13, 2024, from Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Left), Nashville District commander, and Brian Mangrum, Technical Support Branch chief, about the status of the upstream approach wall at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)