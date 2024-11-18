Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations deputy commanding general, receives a briefing Nov. 13, 2024, from Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Left), Nashville District commander, and Brian Mangrum, Technical Support Branch chief, about the status of the upstream approach wall at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|11.13.2024
|11.19.2024 12:47
|8761868
|241113-A-EO110-1001
|7360x4912
|22.58 MB
|FLORENCE, ALABAMA, US
|6
|0
Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama, by Leon Roberts