Ellsworth Air Force Base shares mission with South Dakota Legislators

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, stands alongside members of South Dakota legislature in front of a B-1B lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 15, 2024. Ellsworth Air Force Base hosts tours for community leaders, showcasing Airmen and mission capabilities of the 28th Bomb Wing. The B-1 is a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time. (Courtesy Photo)