U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, stands alongside members of South Dakota legislature in front of a B-1B lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 15, 2024. Ellsworth Air Force Base hosts tours for community leaders, showcasing Airmen and mission capabilities of the 28th Bomb Wing. The B-1 is a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8761854
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|4335x2229
|Size:
|661.62 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth Air Force Base shares mission with South Dakota Legislators, by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.