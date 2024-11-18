GT-251 Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The bell is rung after the Minuteman GT-251 patch frame is hung at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024. The patching ceremony commemorates Vandenberg’s launches and highlights the launch team that enables the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)