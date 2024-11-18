Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GT-251 Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GT-251 Patching Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The bell is rung after the Minuteman GT-251 patch frame is hung at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024. The patching ceremony commemorates Vandenberg’s launches and highlights the launch team that enables the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8761710
    VIRIN: 241115-X-VJ291-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT-251 Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GT-251 Patching Ceremony
    GT-251 Patching Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    GT251

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download