Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GT-251 Patching Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GT-251 Patching Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The Minuteman GT-251 launch team poses for a photo with the framed patch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024. The unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launched during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Nov. 5, 2024, from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8761709
    VIRIN: 241115-X-VJ291-1004
    Resolution: 4879x3659
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT-251 Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GT-251 Patching Ceremony
    GT-251 Patching Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    GT251

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download