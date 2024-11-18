GT-251 Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Minuteman GT-251 launch team poses for a photo with the framed patch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024. The unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launched during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Nov. 5, 2024, from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)