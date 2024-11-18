Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Edward Milligan at the International Impact Book Awards Grand Gala in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 2, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8761456
    VIRIN: 241102-A-A4510-1001
    Resolution: 1150x822
    Size: 228.24 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service
    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service
    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service
    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Veterans Day
    be all you can be
    Soldier Feature
    Fort Liberty N.C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download